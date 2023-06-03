OCEAN CITY, Md. - WRDE won five awards at this year's Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Convention and Awards (CAPBA).
WRDE won Outstanding News Operation of The Year for 2022.
WRDE reporter Torie Seagraves won first place for Outstanding News Series of 2022 for her story, "Cape Henlopen State Park Restaurant Proposal."
WRDE Matthew Short won first place for Best Television Photography of 2022.
WRDE Anchor Matt Pencek and Photographer James Weaver won first place for Best Enterprise Reporting of 2022 for their story, "Exclusive One on One With Kathleen McGuiness."
WRDE Anchors Mallory Metzner and Charlie Sokaitis placed first for Outstanding Morning Newscast of 2022.
The annual event honoring outstanding broadcast journalism in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. is being held June 2-4 this year in Ocean City.