Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/09 PM 7.6 3.0 2.3 Moderate 04/09 AM 5.9 1.2 2.1 None 04/10 PM 6.8 2.2 1.4 Minor 05/10 AM 4.9 0.2 1.1 None 05/11 PM 6.6 2.0 1.1 Minor 06/11 AM 4.7 0.0 0.9 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/08 PM 6.4 2.4 1.6 Moderate 04/09 AM 4.9 0.9 1.4 None 04/09 PM 6.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 05/09 AM 4.4 0.4 1.0 None 05/10 PM 6.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 06/10 AM 4.3 0.3 0.8 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/08 PM 7.6 2.5 1.8 Moderate 04/08 AM 6.0 0.9 2.0 None 04/09 PM 7.0 1.9 1.1 Minor 05/09 AM 5.3 0.2 1.2 None 05/10 PM 7.1 2.0 1.1 Minor 06/10 AM 5.1 0.0 1.0 None &&