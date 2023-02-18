Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Cape May-Lewes Ferry Work: Millions of dollars will go to improve the ferry terminal. This includes improvements to electrical, IT broadband, and other areas. The cost for this project is close to four million dollars. Read more here.
Tuesday: Chickens in Milton: Milton's Town Council is considering changing the current animal ordinance to allow chickens in backyards within town limits. Chickens and other livestock are currently not allowed within the town, though some Sussex County towns permit it. Read more here.
Wednesday: Lawmakers Oppose EV Car Proposal: Delaware Republicans are asking DNREC to re-consider the plan to ban gas powered cars by 2035. Lawmakers say Delaware is only considered out of compliance for air quality standards because DNREC has not petitioned the environmental protection agency with updated data. Read more here.
Thursday: Potential Gas-Powered Tool Ban in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee is recommending the city ban gas powered tools. Hedgetrimmers, leaf blowers and other hand held equipment will have to be electric within city limits if this proposal is approved. Lewes has a similar ban starting in 2025. Read more here.
Friday: Cannonball Goes Missing: The cannonball in Lewes' Cannonball House disappeared this week. The Executive Director of the Historical Society hopes the artifact simply fell out and will be returned by whoever found it. Lewes police are investigating whether the cannonball was stolen. No security cameras are on the historic property. Read more here.