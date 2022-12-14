Sussex County, Del. - National Wreaths Across America Day begins Saturday, December 17th at 8 a.m. Volunteers will place wreaths at the base of headstones on veteran graves in the Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,000 locations in the country.
Wreaths Across America will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Veterans will be honored and remembered as wreaths are placed at their graves and their names are said aloud. Click here for sponsorship, volunteer and other event details.
In Bridgeville, the Dublin Hill 4-H Club (DE0087P) will be helping the Bridgeville Cemetery Remember and Honor our country's fallen heroes at noon on Saturday. Click here for sponsorship, volunteer and other event details.
A Second Annual Wreaths Across America in Rehoboth Beach also takes place at noon on Saturday. Click here for details.