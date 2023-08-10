CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Trevor's Heroes, a Dorchester County-based nonprofit, is bringing the Wreaths Across America's mobile museum to town Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12.
The education exhibit inside highlights the service and sacrifice of active military members and veterans.
The organization says this exhibit also serves as a place to welcome home Vietnam Veterans.
Tours of the mobile exhibit are free and open to the public.
The Wreaths Across America Exhibit will be at the Dorchester County office building at 501 Court Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.