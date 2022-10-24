REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -
"The scariest moment is always just before you start. After that, things can only get better."
That's a quote from the famous novel writer, Stephen King, that many writers in the FreeWrite group led by the Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild relate to. The group meets on Monday mornings to write prompts and speak their writing out loud.
According to their website, the goal of the FreeWrite group is to provide a place and an opportunity for people to have fun with their writing, to explore different genres, and to do this in the company of other writing enthusiasts.
Lora, a member of the group, feels that writing around like-minded people gives her courage to understand and express herself.
"It's an opportunity to not be afraid of words, your thoughts, and not being good enough," Lora says.
The group is open to writers of all skill levels and backgrounds, and encourages people who have a curiosity for writing to stop by a meeting.