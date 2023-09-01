Your guide to Labor Day Weekend 2023

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- For many people, Labor Day weekend is the last chance for a beach vacation before summer comes to a close.
While the official end of summer isn't until Sept. 23, many businesses consider this the end to the tourist season.
"September is always like the local summer and the. It's not as crazy traffic. Some of the parking restrictions go away. So that's when all of the the locals come out," Owner of Goolee's Grille George Stakias said.
There are a number of events from Lewes to Rehoboth Beach to Dewey Beach and everything in between.
One of the biggest events of the season is Rehoboth Beach's Piping Out parade which will begin Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is another end-of-summer celebratory tradition. In addition, many bars in Dewey Beach will host live music throughout the weekend.
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes all have different parking rules that are still being enforced.