Your Guide To Memorial Day Weekend 2023

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Coastal communities across the county are welcoming thousands of visitors for Memorial Day Weekend.
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is estimating well-over 20,000 guests for the weekend.
Along with several new businesses, some beach towns have said goodbye to some long-time favorites. Nicola's Pizza is no longer off Rehoboth Avenue but can be found on Coastal Highway. In addition, the famous Dolle's sign was relocated further down Rehoboth Avenue.
Beach replenishment is currently underway in Dewey Beach and in the final stages in Rehoboth Beach. All work on area beaches will pause at midnight Friday, May 26, through 6 pm Monday, May, 29.
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes all have different parking rules that are currently being enforced.
DelDOT is also anticipating a busy weekend. The agency is asking drivers to be careful, as it has been a deadly year so far on Delaware's roads.
"Even AAA has been projecting that we'll likely see about a 7% increase in traffic locally compared to last year.," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "So we are expecting there to be a lot of people traveling this holiday weekend."
