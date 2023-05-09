SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - There are five contested seats across the county and several unopposed candidates.
Cape Henlopen School District
Up for Election: District A (1 seat)
Jessica Tyndall
Tyndall has been on the board for the past seven years. She is a mother of three kids that go to district schools. She is a business owner.
Tyndall says the biggest issue facing the district is mental health for students.
"We have a lot of work to do in in regards to post-COVID recovery," she said. "The needs of our kids are at an all time high with their mental health. So our district is emphasizing our mental health initiatives."
Tyndall said she wanted to run again to continue her service to the community.
"I've really enjoyed being a part of the district team and we've done a lot of great things in the Cape community for the past seven years, and I want to continue to see those initiatives and efforts grow.
As for why she says people should vote for her, she noted for experience, her motherhood, and her involvement.
"I have three students that will be in the district for the next decade. Plus, I'm a mom. I'm kind. I am a good communicator. And I'm out in the community a lot."
Tyndall is from Ocean View and has a degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Delaware.
Shawn Lovenguth
Lovenguth graduated from Cape Henlopen High School in 1990. He is a father of two- one who graduated from Cape Henlopen High last year and one who will be entering their high school years in the fall.
Lovenguth said his motive to run was a lack of communication between parents and the school board during an incident with his son. He says the biggest issue facing the district is school security.
"That's been my main platform through this entire endeavor, is to make sure that our kids, our kids and our staff are safe," he said. "I would love to see a resource officer or a constable in every one of the ten, soon to be ten buildings that Cape has."
The Cape Henlopen Education Association has rescinded their endorsement of Shawn Lovenguth.
According to Lovenguth, the decision came after comments that Lovenguth made that he says were misunderstood- but people interpreted as him wanting to ban books.
"That's not true. I don't want to ban books," he said. "Cape already has a policy in place to take care of that kind of situation. My idea was to make sure that parents are the ones in charge of what the children read."
When asked why people should vote for him, Lovenguth noted his transparency and his responsibility.
"I want to hear from everybody. I want I want the public to reach out. I want to be accessible. I want to be that person that you know, if you have a question, I'm going to try to find an answer for you."
Lovenguth works for the Delaware Solid Waste Authority and lives in Milton.
Indian River School District
Up for Election: District 2 (1 Seat) and District 3 (1 Seat)
Ivan Neal
Ivan Neal has been working in Indian River School District for 37 years as a teacher and as a principal. He is from Georgetown went to IRSD schools before getting his bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Delaware. He has a child in the school system.
Neal says the biggest issue facing the district is post-COVID recovery in schools.
"Our students lot a lot during the pandemic, and schools are still trying to recover that time of the instructional time lost with the students. So that and learning and instruction that's always to me the top issue for schools," he said.
Neal also said school security is another aspect he would work towards if elected.
"We need to make sure that distractions are minimized so that teachers have maximum amount of time daily when the students are in the classroom," he said. "For example school entrances having those the kinds of entrances that are designed to control people as they come in, whatever needs we have in that area... that's an area we can look at to enhance safety."
Neal says his experience in the district makes him an ideal person for the school board. He is still involved in the district.
"We have historically done a very good job of managing resources, getting a good staff in place, selecting good curriculum. And so that would certainly be one of my ongoing priorities to make sure that we continue to do that in education... I've been a teacher, I've been an administrator. I've been on all kinds of committees even now, among committees. I truly have an interest in education and the well-being of our students."
Leo Darmstadter
Leo Darmstadter is from Vineland, NJ. He graduated from the University of the Sciences with a degree in Doctor and Pharmacy. He currently works at Beebe Healthcare.
Darmstadter is a former board member, but had to vacate his seat when he moved out of his specific district. He currently lives in Georgetown.
Darmstadter said he wanted to run again to fight lower test scores.
"We really need to go back to the teachers and find out what what they think is wrong," he said. "They're the ones who are educating our students, and we need to really start to listen to them more to see what their needs are to help improve these test scores."
Darmstadter also said he wants to start a "two-person sign off" when it comes to disciplinary actions
"I would like to see an administrator from the parent school and an administrator from a second school within a district or somebody from the district office," he said.
As for why he feels he should be elected, Darmstadter says his experience on the board make him an ideal candidate.
"I served on the board before. I never had a problem getting back to anybody who emailed me or called me. I know that not all board members do that, but I took pride in making sure I got back to everybody who contacted me," he said. "I'm straightforward. I'm impartial. I have conservative values."
Darmstadter says he is involved in the district, including coaching sports for his three children in the district.
Dr. Michael Bellerose
Dr. Michael Bellerose is from Concord, NH. He served 28 years in the military and is a CEO of Race For Warriors- a non-profit for veterans. He served as a director of education at an air force academy and has a doctorate in Philosophy and Educational Leadership.
Bellerose says one of the biggest issues is politics influencing curriculums.
"We really need to refocus on reading, writing, arithmetic, the STEM programs, languages, and just stop adding stuff that's just minutia that is that is interfering with our kids education," he said.
Bellerose also said he wants to work with teachers to prevent burnout.
"We have an epidemic of our teachers taking time off, calling in sick or just quitting," he said. "We need to find a better way to manage our schedules in our schools, to amplify the education outcomes and also decrease burnout rates."
Bellerose also wanted to focus on slipping grades.
Bellerose has a daughter that went to IRSD schools before she went to Sussex Tech for high school.
Leolga Wright is the only candidate running for District 3.
Delmar
With one at-large seat up for election in the Delmar School District, Shane Bowden and Dawn Turner are vying to fill it.
Laurel
There is an open at-large seat in Laurel School District. Ivy Bonk and Sabrina Isler are up for election.
Seaford
Armore Rice, Stephanie Smith and David Tull are running for the at-large seat up for election.
Woodbridge
Jeffery Allen is the only one running for Woodbridge School District’s open at-large seat.
Milford
Right on the line of Kent and Sussex County, Milford has three seats to fill.
Ashlee Connell and Danielle Deinert are running for the at-large seat, while Victor "Butch" Elzey III is unopposed in District A.
For District B, with a term expiring in about one year, Jennifer Massotti is running unopposed.
More information can be found on the election at elections.delaware.gov.