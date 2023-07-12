HARRINGTON, Del. - Running from July 20 through July 29, the Delaware State Fair has exciting events planned for all attendees to enjoy.
FAIR SECURITY
All weapons, illegal substances and paraphernalia of any kind are prohibited on state fairgrounds. A walk-through metal detector will be used to screen all patrons, vendors, volunteers, and employees. For further information about accepted and prohibited items, please refer to the Delaware State Fair website.
HOW TO SAVE MONEY
The state fair will be holding five special discount admissions days, the first starting on Friday, July 21. Monday, July 24 has been name "Hunger Relief Day" at the state fair, which is sponsored by the Food Bank of Delaware. Free gate admission will be granted to those who bring five, nonperishable Food Lion food items with them to fair check-in. Kids 12 and under will receive free admissions on Tuesday, July 25. On Wednesday, July 26, all active and retired military personnel, who present a military ID, will be granted free entry for the fair. Lastly, fairgoers 60 and older will receive free admission on Thursday, July 27.
Tickets to get into the fair can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. No until July 19, unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for a discounted price of $25. After, wristband band will be $40, and gate admissions is not included with the wristband.
WHAT TO SEE
From carnival rides, parades, to musical guests, there is something for all ages to enjoy! The lineup for of the 2023 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series musical guests include Vanilla Ice, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia, Nelly, Lainey Wilson, and many more.
Fairgoers will be able to enjoy three nights of fireworks, which will be held at 10pm on July 22, 26, and 29.
Be sure to check out the Delaware State Fair Entertainment Guide for all important dates and times, as well as download the Delaware State Fair 2023 mobile app.