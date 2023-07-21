Your guide to weekend one of the Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON, Del.- As the weekend approaches, people are flocking to Harrington for the Delaware State Fair.
The fair began on Thursday, July 20, and lasts through Saturday, July 29. The fair is held in Harrington, DE, at 18500 S. DuPont Highway.
Admission to the Delaware State Fair costs $10 in-person and $10.50 online for everyone age 13 and older. Tickets for children 6-12 are $5 in-person and $5.50 online. Children 5 and under are free. In addition, the fairgrounds are also offering a five-day adult pass for $35 that can be used on any five days.
Starting Friday, July 21, through Saturday, July 29, the gates will open at 9 a.m. However, food vendors, main buildings and grounds entertainment will begin after 11 a.m., and livestock buildings and shows will begin after 8 a.m.
The carnival on the grounds will open at 5 p.m. on July 20, and then it will open daily at 1 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.
There will be a number of events from racing pigs to the annual parade. More information on events can be found here.
You can find more information, including FAQs, on the fair's website.