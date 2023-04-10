WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Additional sports leagues ranging from field hockey and tennis to archery tag and dodgeball will soon start for kids in Worcester County.
The Worcester County Recreation and Parks spring Active Start Youth Development Programs are designed for children of all skill levels. More leagues will launch soon. Their purpose is to prepare kids for organized sports in a fun environment by teaching the fundamentals of play while encouraging an appreciation for being physically fit and healthy.
Dodgeball will be held at the Worcester County Recreation Center on Tuesdays from April 11 through May 30 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Track will also be held at the rec center from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays until May 4. Track participants in third through eighth grade will learn to sprint, jump hurdles, long jump, and more. The contact for these sports is Myro Small at 410-632-2144 x2512 or msmall@marylandscoast.org.
Archery tag involves learning how to shoot a specialized bow and arrows in a league format. This program is for students in grades four through eight and will take place on Wednesdays from April 12 through May 31 at the Worcester County Recreation Center. Archery tag goes from 3:30 to 5 p.m. For more information on archery tag, contact Hunter Nelson at 410-632-2144 x2506 or hnelson@marylandscoast.org.
Tennis will be held at Showell Park on Wednesdays between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. from April 26 to May 31. Players from kindergarten through eighth grade will learn how to serve, keep score, and play plenty of games to improve their skills. Tennis information is available from Kelly Buchanan at 410-632-2144 x2503 or kbuchanan@marylandscoast.org.
Sand volleyball will be held at Newtown Park on Thursdays from May 4 through June 8 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sand volleyball is for participants in fourth through eighth grade. Information is available from Trudy Gebhardt at 410-632-2144 x2514 or tgebhardt@marylandscoast.org.
Registration is available online. A full calendar of events and more information on additional programs can be found at www.worcesterrecandparks.org.