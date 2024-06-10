Zakiya Jennings joined the CoastTV team as a Video Journalist in April 2024. She was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey.
Zakiya received her bachelor's degree from the largest HBCU in Maryland, Morgan State University, where she majored in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Morgan State, she was a trusted reporter for all three of the university's media platforms - WEAA 88.9FM, BEAR TV, and The Spokesman, the student run online publication. She's covered stories ranging from a campus housing crisis to clearing up rumors about a shooting threat to Morgan's campus. She was flown out to Las Vegas as a selected participant in the NABJ-NAHJ Student Projects in 2022 where she produced the newscasts and reported on sex trafficking in the area. Zakiya was also an intern at the number one television station in Baltimore, WBAL TV 11 News.
In 2022, Zakiya covered her first midterm election season and had the opportunity to interview both candidates for Maryland governor, as well as cover President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when they came to Maryland in support of Democrats on the ballot.
In her free time, Zakiya enjoys yoga, spending time with friends, trying new restaurants, and being an off-campus advisor for an organization she co-founded in college. Moving to Delaware from New Jersey, Zakiya is excited to learn about and serve the Delmarva community.
Share your story tips with her at zjennings@wrde.com.