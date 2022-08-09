OCEAN CITY, Md - Strong winds and swells kept most of the 408 boats registered in the 49th Annual White Marlin Open docked for Day Two. Only 15 went out on the Atlantic Ocean and none of them brought a fish to the scales.
Michael Jordan's boat the Catch 23 stayed put and are saying they will not venture out on Wednesday either.
Day Three will begin with no qualifying White Marlin in this year's competition.
49th Annual White Marlin Open Leaderboard (Day Two)
Tuna
1. 213.5 lb - Brian Stewart (Shady Side, MD) $1,300,000
2. 198.5 lb - Dante Soriente (Beach Haven, NJ) $100,000
3. 189.5 lb - Adam Maziarz (Narrangansett, RI) $38,000
Wahoo
1. 515 lb - Patrick Brown (Miami, FL) $18,000
Dolphin
1. 29 lb - Vernon Merritt Jr. (Chincoteague, VA) $91,000
2. 26.5 lb - Keely Megarity (Houston, TX) $3,000