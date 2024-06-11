OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City announced the eight Worcester County scholarship winners this Tuesday. The Art League of Ocean City is celebrating 33 years of providing college scholarships to local students pursuing degrees in visual and performing arts.
Graduating senior from Stephen Decatur High School Kathryn Gordon received the $5,000 Sidney M. Beckstead Award. Gordon plans to attend the Rhode Island School of Design in the fall to study painting.
Fellow graduate from Stephen Decatur High School Saylor Amos received the $1,000 Eva Fox Award. Amos plans to attend Michigan State to study theater and physiology.
Graduating senior from Pocomoke High School Aiden Clayton won the $1,000 James Adcock Award. Clayton plans to attend Towson University to study music performance.
Graduate of Stephen Decatur High School Jonah Ridgely received a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Schwab family. Ridgely plans to attend the Berklee College of Music to study music performance.
Abbigale Weeks, a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, received a $1,000 scholarship awarded by Wayne and Virginia Outten. Weeks will study dramaturgy and theater performance at the University of Massachusetts.
Kayla Halbig, a Towson University student studying graphic design, received the $1,000 Inga Tuvesson scholarship. Halbig will continue her education at Towson.
Savannah Chisholm was awarded a $1,000 scholarship funded by the Katherine Ellen Brown Fund. Chisholm plans to study graphic illustration at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Jessica Beck received the $1,000 Macon Katherine Chandler Award, in honor of the late artist who passed away in January 2024. Beck will continue her education at Catholic University for architecture and civil engineering.