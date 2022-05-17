DELMARVA--Some locals across Delmarva are upset after a hail storm struck the area and damaged property Monday evening.
From Laurel, Delaware, to Cambridge, Maryland, blocks of ice pounded on top of cars and rooftops, for up to 10 minutes, according to locals who spoke to WRDE News Tuesday.
"We thought there was maybe a, maybe tornado in the area of something or even come through our yard how bad it was, the house was shifting a little bit even," said Michael Giddens, a local in Laurel.
Giddens said his home was built last January and withstood the storm, with no leaks or damage but the size of the hail was surprising.
"The rain started to drizzle a little bit and before you knew it, it just started coming down...We had hail probably, I'd say marble sized," he said.
Images captured in videos posted on Facebook showed neighbors shoveling an astounding amount of hail that accumulated outside their doorstep. Other videos and photos showed the aftermath of a surprising storm that damaged their homes and vehicles.
Many neighbors said they were fortunate and were either not affected badly by the storm, or merely saw a tree fall across their street or driveway.
Danny Lee Bell however, said he's "not a happy camper." He also posted on Facebook saying his home in Cambridge was damaged--windows shattered and their shingles destroyed, which he said caused leaks. Both of his cars were also dented.
Those who unfortunately suffered severe damage to their property said recovery efforts are underway to fix what was broken.