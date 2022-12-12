Proposed Condos in Dewey Beach Contribute to Changing Landscape

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A set of condos and four retail spaces are the latest proposal in a series of developments by Grotto Pizza in Dewey Beach.
The development would take the place of the former Grotto Pizza at the corner of Coastal Highway and Read Avenue. The current Grotto Pizza will move across the street.
Some Dewey Beach Commissioners welcome the change.
"I think it is important that people are investing in Dewey. Especially this kind of money to build these types of things. It is better serving the community and it is more reflective of really what Dewey is these days," Commissioner Paul Bauer said.
Others fear more development will change Dewey Beach's small town charm.
"They are essentially sucking the life out of these coastal communities," Mike Christopher said.
Phil Winkler lives just doors down from the proposed location. Winkler said he's excited to see development but worries that parking will become even slimmer than it is now.
"It's a problem. People park in our driveway," Winkler said.
According to the plans, the site will include twelve parking spaces, but local shop workers said it isn't enough.
"We actually keep a permit back here for people who can't find a spot just so they can come in here and shop in the store," Christopher said.
In a statement the Vice President Jeff Gosnear said, "[It] should not only beautify the street scape with new structures but enhance that area with up to four new stores on coastal highway."
The Dewey Beach Board of Commissioners will vote on whether to move forward with the proposal at the meeting on December 16th.