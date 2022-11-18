Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Discuss the Future of Outdoor Dining

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners met to discuss the future of outdoor dining in the nation's summer capital.
The discussed changing the current design manual into a code.
At Blackwall Hitch, they have 32 outdoor tables. The owners are thrilled the outdoor dining policy is being considered to bring into law.
"It gives us an extra 32 seats that we can add to our dining room. Outdoor dining has been really popular during the summer and the spring," Assistant Manager Michael Lahiff said.
In the Board of Commissioners meeting they discussed possible changes to the current policy that allows for some outdoor dining.
But some business owners feel the proposed policy that they plan to codify is a one-size-fits all approach to outdoor dining.
Thierry Langer preferred the expanded outdoor dining that accommodated more businesses during the pandemic.
"Did we have any problem during COVID because we had tables outside? Because if we did not have any problem, why go backwards to something that was not as good during COVID," Langer said.
But Mayor Stan Mills said the expanded dining limited pedestrian walkways.
"It forces our pedestrians into the parking spaces and into the streets. The policy we are working now disallows that and requires a specific setup," Mills said.
The commissioners will revisit the topic at their next meeting.