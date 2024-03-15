Rehoboth Beach Commissioners OK Budget with Tax, Fee Hikes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners have approved a budget for fiscal year 2025, focusing on infrastructure investments and staff resourcing.
To balance the budget, commissioners voted for a 29% property tax increase, a 28% rise in wastewater meter fees, and increased mercantile license fees.
Additional rate increases include higher hourly meter parking fees, parking permit fees, and rental tax rates.
The budget allocates $10 million for capital improvements, including construction projects around the city and staffing increases in the police department, just to name a few.
Mayor Stan Mills cites the necessity of these increases to maintain services and infrastructure.
"This has been an extremely challenging budget year," he said. "We’ve had to make some really tough decisions. The increases adopted impact a range of city stakeholders, including our residents, businesses, and our visitors. These increases are necessary to ensure that we have a highly functioning, appropriately resourced government that provides the outstanding level of service our residents and visitors have come to expect. The adopted budget appropriately invests significantly in our staff and in needed capital improvements."