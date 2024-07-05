REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – In the early hours of July 5, Dewey Beach Police stopped a car in Rehoboth Beach, discovering a concealed knife and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Kyle Kilgo, 21-years-old, was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.
Dewey Beach Police Department reports having conducted a traffic stop on a silver BMW S5 in the area of Coastal Highway and Scarborough Avenue Extended in Rehoboth Beach at about 2:18 a.m. The car was stopped after several traffic violations.
During the stop, officers conducted an investigation and discovered a large fixed-blade knife concealed in the glove compartment. Additionally, a significant amount of marijuana, suspected promethazine and drug packaging paraphernalia were found within the car.
Kilgo, from Rehoboth Beach, has been charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited
- Felony Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver
- Felony Possession of a Tier One Quantity of a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use
- Several Motor Vehicle Violations
Kilgo was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and subsequently committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of an $8,400 secured bond.