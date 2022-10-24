OCEAN CITY, Md. -
To loyal customers delight, Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen in Ocean City is staying open.
According to Warren Rosenfeld, owner of Rosenfeld's, originally the location was set to close after 10 years of service due to the landlord wanting to demolish the building in the next year.
However, when he was told that the demolision would be pushed back to two years from now, he decided to keep his doors open.
"Bringing Jewish cuisine and culture non-Jewish areas, being the first Jewish deli in the Eastern short in Delaware... it perhaps lessens prejudice and mistreatment of Jewish people. People have been very kind to us. When I started this business 10 years ago, I did think there would be some incidents or mistreatment, but that never happened. We really have the kindest and best customers."