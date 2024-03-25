OCEAN CITY, Md. - Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen announced in a Facebook post Monday night that it will be closing its Ocean City location later this year.
In the first hour it was online, the post garnered over a hundred comments from customers expressing sadness over the news.
This closure marks the end of a significant chapter for Rosenfeld's in Ocean City. The delicatessen first faced the possibility of closure two years ago when plans were made to demolish the building by the landlord. However, this decision was deferred, allowing the deli to continue operations for an additional two years.
The last day of operation is set for September 10, 2024.
The Jewish delicatessen has two other locations in Rehoboth Beach and South Bethany.