We salute Aaron Moore - Aaron is a dedicated and accomplished firefighter who has held numerous positions of leadership within the department. As the current Fire Captain, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. However, his impressive list of accomplishments extends far beyond this most recent position. Aaron's commitment to the department's mission of serving and protecting his community has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the 2019 Phoenix Club Lifesaving Award. This prestigious award highlights his unwavering dedication and bravery in the face of danger. Aaron's contributions to the department make him an essential part of the firefighting team, and his service to the community is truly commendable.
