We salute Chuck Townsend - Chuck is a retired firefighter from the Annapolis fire department and a life member of the Easton fire department. Living on the eastern shore for over 14 years, he loves to help out those around him.
Trending Now
-
Reported Burglary Turns Into Police Chase From Rehoboth Beach To Milton
-
Body Found on Assateague Island's Southern Beach
-
65,000 Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds
-
Sandcastle Motel Transforming Into Luxury Hotel and Restaurant
-
Cape Henlopen State Park Not Moving Forward with Restaurant Proposal