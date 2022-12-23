Dennis Shoup

We salute Dennis L Shoup- Dennis passed away on 4/8/2020 after a valiant battle w/cancer. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving 2 tours. He was a paramedic & paramedic instructor for the OBX of NC & an Asst Chief volunteer firefighter for OBX prior to retiring in DE w/his family for the last 20 years where he volunteered at a Dover nursing home where his wife works. He is a true American hero & superhero to his family.

Recommended for you