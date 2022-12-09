We salute Donald Edwards - Donald has been in the fire department for 10 years he has been an active member of Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company. Since joining the fire company, Donald has gotten his NREMT and is also a 911 dispatcher for Sussex County.
