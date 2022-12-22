We salute Elwood D Conway - Elwood, graduated from James M Bennett, in 1980 he went into the marines August of that year. He served his country 30 years with pride and dignity.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:40 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/08 AM 6.5 0.8 0.8 None 22/09 PM 5.4 -0.3 1.4 None 23/09 AM 7.1 1.4 1.2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.8 -2.9 -1.3 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -1.9 -2.2 None 24/10 PM 2.4 -3.3 -1.8 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/07 AM 5.8 1.2 0.5 None 22/08 PM 4.8 0.2 1.1 None 23/08 AM 6.8 2.2 1.3 Minor 23/08 PM 3.0 -1.7 -0.7 None 24/09 AM 4.2 -0.5 -1.3 None 24/09 PM 2.8 -1.9 -1.0 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/08 AM 7.2 0.9 0.4 None 22/08 PM 6.4 0.1 1.1 None 23/09 AM 8.5 2.2 1.6 Minor 23/09 PM 5.3 -1.0 0.0 None 24/10 AM 6.1 -0.2 -0.8 None 24/10 PM 4.4 -1.9 -1.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/07 AM 5.2 1.2 0.4 None 22/07 PM 4.3 0.3 0.9 None 23/07 AM 6.2 2.2 1.3 Minor 23/08 PM 3.2 -0.8 -0.2 None 24/08 AM 3.8 -0.2 -1.2 None 24/09 PM 2.1 -1.9 -1.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/07 AM 6.1 1.0 0.4 None 22/07 PM 4.9 -0.2 0.8 None 23/07 AM 6.9 1.8 1.0 Minor 23/08 PM 3.0 -2.1 -1.1 None 24/08 AM 4.2 -0.9 -1.8 None 24/09 PM 2.5 -2.6 -1.6 None &&