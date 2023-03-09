We salute Eric Gaberlein - Eric is a dedicated member of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, where he serves as a Fire Police Officer during the busy seasons. Despite his part-time role, Eric has made significant contributions to the department, responding to almost every alarm and offering his assistance with various events hosted by the firehouse. Through his dedication to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and his commitment to spending quality time with his family, Eric has shown himself to be a responsible and caring member of the community. His contributions to the fire department have not gone unnoticed, and his positive attitude and willingness to help are deeply appreciated by all those he works with.
