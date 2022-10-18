We salute Eric Johnson - Eric is a humble, down to earth, funny, such a people person, never judged a person based on their background. People say they have never met a person that had something bad to say about him. He is a sweet and gentle giant that is extremely hard working and 100% all about family.
