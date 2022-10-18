Eric Johnson

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s and a light wind will allow for the development of frost. * WHERE...Parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Maryland. * WHEN...From midnight tonight until 9:00 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect sensitive plants from the cold. &&