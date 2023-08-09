We salute George Greenley, a dedicated firefighter and loving patriarch, as he turns 85 on August 28, 2023. Throughout his illustrious career, George held esteemed positions in various fire companies, contributed to fire safety policies, and inspired others with over 50 years of service. A true hero whose legacy continues to inspire us all.
