We Salute George Gross - George Gross was a true hero and brave soldier of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, he landed on Utah Beach and later fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Despite being wounded in combat, his resilience and unwavering dedication were evident. Performing honor guard duties for General Eisenhower in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 10, 1945, showcased his exceptional service. We salute George Gross for his selfless sacrifice and unwavering commitment to defending freedom.