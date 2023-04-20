We salute GK Walton, Jr. - GK Walton, Jr. is a seasoned firefighter who has held numerous positions of leadership within the Ellendale Fire Department. As the current Fire Chief, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role. However, his extensive resume of achievements within the department extends far beyond this most recent position. Throughout his career, GK has held various other critical roles and has contributed to his impressive knowledge and skillset, making him an invaluable asset to the department. In recognition of his exceptional service and dedication, GK was honored with the 2019 Phoenix Club Lifesaving Award. This prestigious award underscores his commitment to the department's mission of serving and protecting his community.
