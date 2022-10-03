Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.