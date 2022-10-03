We salute Grey Baker - Grey served in the US Navy for 12 years. Grey served onboard 2 Aegis Destroyers, USS Donald Cook out of Norfolk Virginia, and the USS Ross out of Rota Spain. Thank you for your service.
Windy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 3, 2022 @ 9:02 am
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The biggest impacts will be with the afternoon high tides on Monday and Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/04 PM 8.3 2.6 3.0 Moderate 04/05 AM 6.7 1.0 2.7 Minor 04/05 PM 7.9 2.2 2.6 Moderate 05/06 AM 6.5 0.8 2.4 None 05/07 PM 7.5 1.8 2.1 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.8 2.2 3.2 Minor 04/04 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 05/05 AM 6.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 05/06 PM 7.2 2.5 2.2 Moderate Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.7 2.7 2.2 Moderate 04/03 AM 5.7 1.7 2.4 Minor 04/04 PM 6.9 2.9 2.4 Moderate 05/05 AM 5.6 1.6 2.1 Minor 05/05 PM 6.3 2.3 1.7 Moderate Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/02 PM 7.9 2.8 2.8 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.7 1.6 2.9 Minor 04/04 PM 8.0 2.9 2.7 Moderate 05/04 AM 6.4 1.3 2.4 Minor 05/05 PM 7.3 2.2 1.9 Moderate &&
