We salute Jason Hudson - Jason's exceptional dedication to serving his community is evident in his impressive career as a firefighter and emergency medical services provider. From his beginnings as a volunteer with the Dagsboro Volunteer fire company to his current role as the Assistant Chief of Career Services at the Seaford Fire Department, Jason has consistently shown unwavering commitment and exceptional skills. His numerous recognitions, including Heroic Fire Fighter of The Year and EMT of The Year, are a testament to his valuable contributions to the field.
