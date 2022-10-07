We salute Jason Lathbury - Jason currently serves as Rescue Captain with Selbyville VFC and has a passion to help others in a time of need, Jason is also employed at Millsboro, Mid-Sussex and Roxana as a part time driver on the ambulance. Jason also rides with Indian River VFC.
Jason Lathbury
Benjamin Rothstein
