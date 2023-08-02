We Salute Johnny Hopkins of the Milton Fire Department - a dedicated individual with an exceptional record. From joining on January 13, 1992, he has held key positions, including Vice President and Assistant Treasurer. Johnny's leadership shines as he served as Fire Chief in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Throughout the years, he has taken on various roles like President, Deputy Chief, and Assistant Chief. With deep respect, we salute Johnny Hopkins for his outstanding service to the Milton Fire Department.