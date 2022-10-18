We salute Jonathan Licuanan - With 20 years in the US ARMY, Jonathan retired as a “chief warrant officer 3” pilot flying Blackhawk in the Afghanistan and Iraq war. He was also a medic in the US Army. He now is a pilot in charge for the Maryland State Police and loves flying & works with a great team of First Responders!!
