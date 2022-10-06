We salute Jonathan Zeno - Jonathan served 4 years in the Marine Corps, trained as infantry, then filled in for the chaplain assistant as a special duty. His unit was in the battle of Fallujah in 2004. Then he went into the Army and chose to keep working for the chaplain corps. He is currently serving with Army Futures Command.
Jonathan Zeno
Benjamin Rothstein
