We Salute Kyle Cox of the Milton Police Department, a March 2023 graduate of the Dover Municipal Police Academy. With unwavering dedication, Kyle exemplifies integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to serving the community. Congratulations on your accomplishments, and we wish you continued success in your law enforcement career!
