Kyle Pinter Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We salute Kyle Pinter - Kyle just graduated enlistment in the Marines. In this image, he's standing tall with his sister Cassandra who has been serving for 20 years in the Navy. VIEW ALL NOMINEES NOMINATE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Purple Pearl Gets A Price Tag Bethany Beach Closing Most Access Ramps While Awaiting Repairs Mantis Shrimp Wash Up On Delaware's Coast Sussex Central Goalie Headed To Street Child World Cup In Qatar Sussex County Schools On List Of Reported High Levels Of Lead In Water