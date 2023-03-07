We salute Matthew Cranford - Matt's passion for emergency services has led him to serve in multiple roles within the community. In 2016, he became a member of the Milton Fire Department, where he has made significant contributions over the years. In recognition of his skills and dedication, Matt was appointed as the Deputy EMS Chief. Matt has also expanded his expertise in emergency medical services by obtaining his National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) certification, which is a testament to his commitment to quality patient care. In addition to his volunteer work with the Milton Fire Department, Matt works full-time for the Lewes Fire Department as an EMT. In this role, he provides emergency medical services to those in need and makes a positive impact on the community. Matt's hard work and dedication to emergency services have not gone unnoticed. He is a respected member of both the Milton and Lewes Fire Departments and is well-regarded by his colleagues. Overall, Matt's passion for helping others, combined with his extensive knowledge and experience in emergency medical services, make him an invaluable asset to both the Milton and Lewes Fire Departments and the community they serve.
