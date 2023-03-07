Matthew Cranford

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of low relative humidity, strong northwest winds, and relatively dry fine fuels may lead to an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon across portions of Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 28 to 30 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will range from 16 to 22 mph with 30 to 35 mph gusts this afternoon into the early evening. Winds will ease later this evening with cooling temperatures and rising humidity, but winds will remain fairly breezy through the overnight hours. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.