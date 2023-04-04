We salute Matthew Read - Matt's unwavering dedication and passion for firefighting are truly inspiring. Since joining the Seaford Fire Department as a Junior Member in 2008, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and has risen through the ranks to become the Deputy Chief. His hard work and determination have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, who have seen him serve in various roles such as Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, and President. Apart from his service at the Seaford Fire Department, Matt is also a Career firefighter and EMT at the Christiana Fire Company and a part-time instructor at the Delaware State Fire School.
