We salute Micah Eddy - Micah Eddy's dedication to serving his community is evident in his impressive career as a firefighter. Starting as a volunteer with Singerly Fire Company in 2017, Micah has held various positions and received several awards, including the Chief's Award and New Castle County's Pre-Hospital Sudden Cardiac Arrest Save Citation. His passion for serving others is truly inspiring, and he is a role model for others to follow.
If you have a family member, friend, or community member you'd like to nominate for a Coast TV Salute, go to CoastTVSalutes.com.