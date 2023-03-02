We salute Michael Lowe - Michael Lowe has dedicated his career to serving his community as a firefighter in the Laurel Fire Company since 1978. During his tenure, Michael has held numerous leadership positions, showcasing his ability to inspire and guide his colleagues to success. In addition to his work with the fire company, Michael has been a senior fire instructor for the Delaware State Fire School for over 30 years. His experience and knowledge have helped shape the education and training of many aspiring firefighters in the region. Michael's commitment to public service extends beyond his work with the fire company and the state fire school. He is also a paid firefighter for various companies in Sussex County, where he continues to make a positive impact on his community. Outside of his professional life, Michael is an active member of Laurel Centenary Church and the Laurel Odd Fellows. He values community involvement and makes a positive impact in every aspect of his life. Most importantly, Michael is a devoted family man and an outstanding brother. He prioritizes his loved ones and maintains strong relationships with those closest to him. Overall, Michael Lowe's lifelong dedication to serving his community, his extensive knowledge and experience as a firefighter and instructor, and his commitment to family and community make him a valuable member of the Laurel community.