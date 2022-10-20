We salute Michael Moore - Michael is very passionate about what he does and is always looking to make a positive difference in someone’s life. He is always willing to take on any challenge that may arise and enjoys learning new things as well. Michael plans to further his education within the medical field, eventually making his way up to become a CRNA. However, he has no plans to stop running ambulance.
