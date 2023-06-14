We salute Michael R. Berry - Major General Michael R. Berry is the Adjutant General of Delaware, responsible for the readiness of over 1500 Soldiers and 1100 Airmen in the Delaware National Guard. With an extensive military career that began in 1988, he has held various command positions and earned accolades such as the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal. Alongside his military service, Major General Berry is a retired Deputy Troop Commander of the Delaware State Police Troop 4. His leadership and commitment to the Delaware National Guard have made him a respected figure in both the military and civilian communities.
