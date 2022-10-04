We salute Mike Stanfield - Mike was born and raised in Sussex County. He served 14 years in the Army National Guard, serving 2 tours in Afghanistan with the 1049th Transportation Company and the 198th Signal Battalion. He joined the fire service in June 2015 as part of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, before moving to Laurel and joining the Laurel Fire Department. In December 2021 was elected as an Engine Captain with the Laurel Fire Department.
Mike Stanfield
Benjamin Rothstein
