Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts will be similar to Monday with the afternoon high tide today.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/05 AM 6.2 0.5 2.2 None 04/05 PM 7.8 2.1 2.5 Moderate 05/06 AM 5.8 0.1 1.7 None 05/07 PM 6.9 1.2 1.5 Minor 06/07 AM 5.6 -0.1 1.1 None 06/07 PM 6.4 0.7 1.0 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/04 AM 6.1 1.5 2.5 Minor 04/05 PM 7.4 2.8 2.5 Moderate 05/05 AM 6.0 1.3 2.2 Minor 05/06 PM 6.8 2.2 1.8 Minor 06/06 AM 5.4 0.8 1.3 None 06/06 PM 6.0 1.3 1.1 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/04 AM 5.4 1.4 2.1 Minor 04/04 PM 6.7 2.7 2.2 Moderate 05/04 AM 5.3 1.3 1.9 Minor 05/05 PM 5.9 1.9 1.3 Minor 06/06 AM 4.6 0.6 0.8 None 06/06 PM 5.2 1.2 0.5 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/04 AM 6.0 0.9 2.1 None 04/04 PM 7.7 2.6 2.4 Moderate 05/04 AM 5.8 0.7 1.8 None 05/05 PM 6.8 1.7 1.4 Minor 06/06 AM 5.5 0.4 1.0 None 06/06 PM 6.3 1.2 0.7 Minor &&