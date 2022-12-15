We salute Natasha Lake/Williams - Nastasha been in Air Force since high school graduation and is now chief Major sergeant as of 2019. Her family is so proud of her Achievement and retirement in 3 years at the age of 42. Thank you for your service.
Rain and wind. High 51F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 12:41 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong easterly winds will diminish and shift to the west overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
