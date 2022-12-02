We salute Randy Lewis - Randy Lewis is a Black hawk mechanic in the Army and is currently deployed overseas. Randy is proud to serve his country. Thank you for your service.
Trending Now
-
Reported Burglary Turns Into Police Chase From Rehoboth Beach To Milton
-
Body Found on Assateague Island's Southern Beach
-
Sandcastle Motel Transforming Into Luxury Hotel and Restaurant
-
Delaware Introduces New Tax Deduction for Education Savings Plan Contributions
-
Missing Man Identified in Choptank River Boat Accident