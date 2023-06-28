We salute Reed Bundek - Reed Bundek is a third-generation firefighter who has been in the fire service for 17 years of his life. He is currently an active fireman at the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company, where he has served for about four years. Having watched his grandfather and father become the men they are today, Michael, Reed Bundek will be following in their footsteps.
Trending Now
-
One man dead and two people injured in Bridgeville crash
-
UPDATE: Overboard driver identified, truck recovered from Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Governor Carney announces $107 million in federal funding for Delaware Internet
-
Rehoboth Beach fireworks traffic: What you need to know
-
Tractor trailer drives off Bay Bridge-Tunnel