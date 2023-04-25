We salute Robert Foster - Robert's extensive experience and leadership in the firefighting field make him an invaluable asset to the department. Currently serving as Deputy Chief, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. He has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the department's mission of keeping the community safe. Robert's experience as Deputy Chief, combined with his past leadership roles, demonstrates his versatility and dedication to the department. His hard work, expertise, and passion for firefighting make him an integral part of the team, and the community is fortunate to have him as a member of their firefighting family.
